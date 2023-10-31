Wanted Suspect At Large After Fatal Botched Carjacking Of Off-Duty Security Officer In DC

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police Department released a photo of a wanted suspect who was able to flee after the officer shot and killed Toney during the attempted carjacking.

Toney was identified by the Metropolitan Police Department this week as the person who was killed on Saturday night during a carjacking that went wrong for he and a second minor (pictured above).

The incident was reported shortly before 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, in the 600 block of D Street NW, where there initially reports of a juvenile down suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to a department spokesperson, the officer was sitting in his car waiting for his shift to start when he was approached by Toney and a second person, one of whom was holding his hand in his front waistband pocket, intimating that he had a handgun.

As the man was getting out of his car to comply to the teens' orders, he pulled out a handgun and shot Toney while the other would-be carjacker fled from the area and was caught on a surveillance camera.

Toney was rushed to an area hospital by paramedics, where he later died from his injuries. Officials noted that the officer legally owned the gun used in the shooting and is cooperating with the investigation.

The second suspect is now being actively sought by detectives in DC, and is believed to possibly be armed.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact the police by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.

