Violent Robber Stabs Woman Walking In Buttocks After Knocking Her Down In Arlington: PD

The victim was on the 100 block of Key Boulevard when she was approached from behind and slapped in the buttocks, then knocked to the ground and stabbed around 8:55 p.m., police said.

The suspect then stole the victim’s backpack and fled the scene on foot.

The victim was treated on scene by medics before being taken to a nearby hospital for injuries considered non-life threatening.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20’s, approximately 6’0” tall and wearing all black. A search of the area for the suspect yielded negative results. The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.