Violent Robber Stabs Woman Walking In Buttocks After Knocking Her Down In Arlington: PD

A woman was knocked down and stabbed in the buttocks while walking in Arlington Monday, May 1, authorities said.

Arlington County Police
Arlington County Police Photo Credit: Arlington County Police (Facebook)
Cecilia Levine
The victim was on the 100 block of Key Boulevard when she was approached from behind and slapped in the buttocks, then knocked to the ground and stabbed around 8:55 p.m., police said.

The suspect then stole the victim’s backpack and fled the scene on foot. 

The victim was treated on scene by medics before being taken to a nearby hospital for injuries considered non-life threatening. 

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20’s, approximately 6’0” tall and wearing all black. A search of the area for the suspect yielded negative results. The investigation is ongoing.

