Video: Arlington Arsonist Who Set Businesses Ablaze Arrested In Alexandria: Fire Marshal

Local resident Timothy Clark Pollock was arrested early on Thursday, Jan. 16 following an investigation into a series of fires set at businesses along 23rd Street South earlier this month.

Firefighters were dispatched to the area around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9 for a report of a fire at 529 S. 23rd St. in Arlington.

Crews found items burning in an enclosed patio, which were quickly extinguished by a sprinkler system and firefighters before the flames could spread into the main structure.

During their investigation, Fire Marshals discovered additional fire damage at two nearby businesses: 555 and 567 S. 23rd St., all of which were also deemed suspicious in nature.

They were later determined to be incendiary fires, and Pollock was identified as a suspect when a community member was able to provide surveillance footage from the morning of the fires.

Pollock was arrested on Thursday morning by the Alexandria Police Department and transferred to the custody of fire marshals and the Arlington County Police Department.

He was charged with three counts of arson-related offenses.

A police spokesperson noted that Pollock is also facing additional charges for unrelated crimes, which remain under investigation.

