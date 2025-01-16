Overcast 36°

SHARE

Video: Arlington Arsonist Who Set Businesses Ablaze Arrested In Alexandria: Fire Marshal

A man accused of setting a string of fires that damaged businesses in Arlington has been taken into custody a week later, authorities announced.

Timothy Clark Pollock

Timothy Clark Pollock

Photo Credit: Arlington Police Department
Timothy Clark Pollock

Timothy Clark Pollock

 Photo Credit: Arlington Fire Department
Photo Credit: Arlington County Government
Timothy Clark Pollock

Timothy Clark Pollock

 Photo Credit: Arlington County Government
Timothy Clark Pollock

Timothy Clark Pollock

 Photo Credit: Arlington County Government
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Local resident Timothy Clark Pollock was arrested early on Thursday, Jan. 16 following an investigation into a series of fires set at businesses along 23rd Street South earlier this month. 

Firefighters were dispatched to the area around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9 for a report of a fire at 529 S. 23rd St. in Arlington.

Crews found items burning in an enclosed patio, which were quickly extinguished by a sprinkler system and firefighters before the flames could spread into the main structure.

During their investigation, Fire Marshals discovered additional fire damage at two nearby businesses: 555 and 567 S. 23rd St., all of which were also deemed suspicious in nature.

They were later determined to be incendiary fires, and Pollock was identified as a suspect when a community member was able to provide surveillance footage from the morning of the fires.

Pollock was arrested on Thursday morning by the Alexandria Police Department and transferred to the custody of fire marshals and the Arlington County Police Department.

He was charged with three counts of arson-related offenses. 

A police spokesperson noted that Pollock is also facing additional charges for unrelated crimes, which remain under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE