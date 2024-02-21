Vacant Building Goes Up In Flames In Southeast DC (Photos)

DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to the 2300 block of Minnesota Avenue SE at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Feb. 21, when a fire was reported in the basement of a two-story home with flames showing on the first floor.

According to officials, the building is known to be vacant, and there were no injuries reported. The fire was corralled within less than a half hour.

The cause and origin of the blaze remain under investigation.

