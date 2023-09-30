Unseasonably Warm Start To Spooky Season Expected Across East Coast

The East Coast has one more day of cloudy skies and patchy fog before the weather pattern changes again.

Saturday, Sept. 30 will be cloudy but warm, with temps in the low 70s, but Sunday, Oct. 1 will be sunny and even warmer, beginning a stretch of summer-like days, AccuWeather says.

Temps are expected to reach the low 80s in the DMV come Tuesday, which would be about 8 degrees above the historical average, the outlet says. The weather might even be nice enough for a beach day, but forecasters urge caution, as rough seas and above-normal tides could linger after the stormy days.

"Farther across the interior, temperatures will peak within a few degrees of 80 in Pittsburgh from Sunday to Thursday," says AccuWeather, "which is about 10 degrees above average early October levels."

The warm and sunny weather is expected to last through next Thursday, Oct. 5. Friday calls for a chance of showers.

Until then, soak up the sun.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.