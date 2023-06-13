Union Shows Up To Support Firefighters Embroiled In DC Assault Case

Two firefighters are facing charges for assault as they defended a patient from an attack in April, according to the District of Columbia Firefighters Association Local 36, and they are not going down quietly.

The firefighters were identified as Lt. Sean Sinon and firefighter Reden Ecelo, who both face simple assault charges for their roles in the April brawl.

On Tuesday, June 13, the union issued a statement after gathering in front of a Metropolitan Police Department headquarters to show solidarity as the two members turned themselves in on the charges.

According to union officials, on Tuesday, April 25, DC firefighters were providing care to a patient when they were attacked by a third party, forcing them to jump into action to “defend themselves and the helpless patient under their care.”

“Our members deserve the ability to render aid to the public without interference or fear of personal harm,” they added, noting that no charges have been filed against the person who allegedly assaulted them.

“What happened on that night is not something that any firefighter wants to experience in their careers,” Dave Hoagland, the President of the DC Firefighters Local 36 said. “These firefighters reacted quickly to a dangerous situation to protect the citizens and themselves.

“Right now, our involved firefighters need to know that we support them through these difficult times.”

This is a developing story.

