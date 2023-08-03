Two Bodies Dropped In Same DC Block Days Apart: Metropolitan Police

The unit block of Forrester Street SW has been ground zero for shootings this week, after a man and woman were killed days apart in the same area.

The nightmare for residents began at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, when 26-year-old Southwest DC resident Darnell Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting.

Days later, at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, officers were called again to the same block of Forrester Street, where they found Ebone Lavender, 42, suffering from gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and EMS personnel who responded to the scene and she too was pronounced dead.

Both bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsies, officials said.

Both incidents remain under investigation. No information about a possible shooter or shooters has been released by the department.

Anyone with information regarding either murder has been asked to contact detectives by calling (202) 727-9099.

