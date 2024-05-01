Three Northeast DC Homes Damaged By Fast-Moving Two-Alarm Fire (Videos)

A house fire was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon inside a two-story wood-frame home in the 3700 block of 24th Street NE, officials say.

Upon arrival, DC Fire and EMS crews were met by flames showing from the second floor of the home with heavy, dark smoke billowing throughout the neighborhood that could be seen for blocks.

While upwards of 100 firefighters were battling the blaze, one neighboring home suffered fire damage while another was damaged by heat.

As of 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, officials said that the fire was largely controlled, though crews were still at the scene to extinguish hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

More details are expected to be released. Check Daily Voice for updates.

