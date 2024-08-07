Theft Suspect Fired Officer's Gun During Struggle In Arlington, Police Say (Developing)

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, officers were called to investigate a reported theft in the 700 block of North Glebe Road that kicked off a foot chase.

According to a spokesperson from the department, a responding officer ordered the suspect to stop; however, they took off on foot.

Police attempted to take the suspect into custody in the 700 block of North Vermont Street when a struggle ensued and the latter fired a round from an officer's weapon.

The suspect was then taken into custody.

No injuries were reported, though both the officer and suspect were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.