Teen Latest To Be Gunned Down In DC Shooting: MPD

Stephon Shreeves, 14, a Southeast DC resident, is the latest victim of gun violence in the District after a shooting early in the morning on Saturday, June 17, the Metropolitan Police Department announced.

At approximately 12:50 a.m. on Saturday morning, detectives from the department's Homicide branch were called to the 2600 block of Sheridan Road SE, where there were multiple reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found the teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

No information about a shooter or possible motive has been released by investigators.

To date, according to police, there have been 107 reported homicides in 2023, an increase of 16 percent from 2022.

