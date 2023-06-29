Teen Killed In DC Shooting ID'd, 'City Not Safe," School CEO Says

Friends, family, and well-wishers are mourning the death of 15-year-old Jaylin Osborne in Washington, DC who was struck by a stray bullet and died.

Osborne, 15, of Southeast DC, a student at Digital Pioneers Academy in DC, was killed this week, and now the community is up in arms following the most recent death of a child.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department found Osborne in the street at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, and school officials confirmed the teen’s death in a message to the community.

The eighth grade student was remembered as “a bright student and dedicated friend and big brother,” Digital Pioneers CEO Mashea Ashton said. “He was a hard working and curious scholar who was seen as a leader among his classmates.”

Before his untimely death, Osborne planned to join the school’s football team as a freshman in the fall, and Ashton had stern words for the community following the fourth death of a student from the school.

“Once again, we are forced as a community to grapple with the horrific reality of our city’s youth violence epidemic,” Ashton continued. “There is nothing more important to me than your child’s safety.

“Right now, our city is not safe, and violence usually increases in the summer when young people are out unsupervised,” the CEO added. “That’s why I’m making the recommendation that you keep your children indoors in the evening and in supervised actives during the day.”

