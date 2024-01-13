A Few Clouds 44°

Teen Carjacker Shot During Exchange Of Gunfire In Northeast DC: Metropolitan Police

A teen is behind bars after being involved in a reported shooting involving a vehicle he had just carjacked in Southeast DC, police say.

Metropolitan police arrested the teen after the carjacking and shooting in DC.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Metropolitan Police Department
Zak Failla
On Friday, Jan. 12, a man was sitting inside his car in the 1900 block of 14th Street SE, when three suspects approached, assaulted, and robbed him at gunpoint before two made off with his vehicle, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly after stealing the vehicle, police say that one of the two carjackers began exchanging gunfire with another person in the 3300 block of Bening Road NE, during which he was struck by a bullet.

Responding officers from the department responded to the area and found the injured teen and the carjacked vehicle.

The teenager was arrested and charged with armed carjacking, assault with intent to commit robbery, robbery, and assault with a dangerous weapon

It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting or carjacking has been asked to contact the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting a tip to 50411.

