Teen Arrested After Loaded Gun Found In Backpack At Arlington High School: Police

The incident unfolded around noon on Monday, Dec. 2, when a school security guard at the school on the 4400 block of Fairfax Drive discovered the gun and suspected marijuana during a search.

The school was placed on lockdown as Arlington police responded and took the 17-year-old into custody.

Officers recovered the firearm and narcotics at the scene.

The student, whose name has not been released due to his age, is facing multiple charges, including possession of a weapon on school property, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and possession of marijuana by someone under 21.

He is being held at a juvenile detention center.

“This incident underscores the importance of collaboration between Arlington Public Schools and the Arlington County Police Department to maintain the safety of our school community,” officials said.

Parents and guardians are urged to talk to their children about firearm safety and remind them that bringing weapons to school is not only dangerous but carries serious legal consequences.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at (703) 228-4180.

