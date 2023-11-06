Tear-jerker: Stunned DC Teacher Surprised With $25K National Award (Photos, Video)

She stood in the auditorium of the BASIS Public Charter School with the faculty, staff, and students, as officials from the Milken Family Foundation Executive Vice President Richard Sandler prepared to call out the winner of this year's $25,000 award.

The national Milken Educator Award goes to early to mid-career educators for what they have achieved.

And this year, that's Maranchuck: An English Language Arts teacher who serves as Senior Curriculum Coordinator and Instructional Coach for grades 5-12.

The camera pans to Maranchuck as her name is called. Her jaw drops. Her eyes widen. Then, she starts to smile.

The Milken Foundation calls Maranchuck a natural educator who has grown from a classroom teacher to a school leader.

“Kelly Maranchuck challenges her students with rigorous, above-grade level content and they respond by performing above expectations in her classroom and when they move on to the next grade level,” State Superintendent Dr. Christina Grant said.

“A pedagogical expert with strong classroom management skills, Ms. Maranchuck also mentors other teachers who are new to the profession or struggling in the classroom so they can help their students thrive."

