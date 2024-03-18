Suspect Wearing Construction Outfit At Large After Bank Robbery In Northwest DC: MPD (Updated)

Detectives are seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to identify and locate the masked man who is wanted for targeting a bank in the 1700 block of K Street NW last month.

Police say that at around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, the wanted man walked into the bank and implied to a teller that he was armed while demanding money. The employee complied, and the robber made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was then caught on surveillance cameras in the area.

In the photos released by investigators, the man can be seen wearing a utility hat, florescent green vest, dark-colored pants, and an orange mask covering his face.

A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered by officials for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the bank robber.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or suspect has been asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting a tip to 50411.

