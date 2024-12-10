Suspect Hospitalized After Officer-Involved Shooting At Rosslyn Metro Station (Developing)

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 10, prompting a large response from the Arlington County Police Department.

Officials confirmed the suspect was transported to a nearby hospital with undisclosed critical injuries.

No officers were reported injured, and police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Police activity remains heavy around the Rosslyn Metro Station as investigators work the scene. Commuters and residents should expect delays and restricted access to the area, officials said.

A media staging area has been established at the park near Ft. Myer Drive and 19th Street North. The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as they become available.

