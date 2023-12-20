'Suck It Up:' Radio Host Doles Brutal Advice To Pregnant VA Woman's Husband

"Alex" from Norfolk was a recent guest on "The Ramsey Show" where he described his wife's inability to maintain a job while also juggling more than $50,000 in debt with a child on the way as she seeks "satisfaction," in the workplace.

The topic was nothing new to the caller, who said that his 23-year-old bride has had trouble maintaining a job for more than six months at a time while paying off student loans and pursuing a master's degree to become a clinical psychologist.

"We moved here about three years ago when we came here to Virginia, and she has had plenty of jobs since then, but never lasted more than six months before she would find a better job ... or had a disagreement at work ... or she couldn't take the job anymore," Alex told Ramsey.

"I know we can get by on my income (working for the Navy)," he added. "But it might be hard to get by with the baby.

Ramsey didn't hold back when addressing the situation, advising that the young girl simply has to "suck it up."

"There are two reasons that we work. One is to self-actualize and have a purpose and meaning in the work we do, that needs to be a long-term goal," he said. "The second is that we're grownups and we have to feed our family.

"So you suck it up, and put a callus on your hand, and you do the work. That's the two reasons that you work."

But the 63-year-old Ramsey wasn't done dishing out advice for the young couple - and prospective employees across the board.

"Here's the point," he said. "You don't suck it up for 38 years. You suck it up for 38 months, but she has never once sucked it up. She has never once stiffened her backbone and walked through a time time.

"Every time the wind blows, she goes out the door."

The former Fox Business television host had one last parting piece of wisdom for Alex from Norfolk before hanging up.

"So she has a baby on the way and you're $57,000 in debt," he added. "That's when you suck it up. If somebody is mean to you, well, oh well, welcome to the world and deal with it.

"Suck it up."

