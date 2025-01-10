Student Stalked By Substitute Teacher, Arlington Officials Say

Timothy McGhee, 47, of Alexandria, VA, was arrested on January 10 following a criminal investigation by the Arlington County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit. McGhee is charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a supervisory or custodial relationship and stalking, police said.

The investigation began on January 3 after police received information about an inappropriate sexual relationship between McGhee and a juvenile female student at Washington-Liberty High School. Police say the relationship began in September 2022, during McGhee’s time as a substitute teacher at the school.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, additional details have not been released in accordance with Virginia law. However, detectives believe there may be other victims.

“The suspect has an extensive history interacting with juveniles,” police said in a statement. “He previously volunteered with youth groups at a local church and served as a substitute teacher in other Northern Virginia jurisdictions.”

Police are urging anyone with information or who may have had inappropriate encounters with McGhee to come forward. Tips can be directed to Detective S. Yanda at 703-228-4244 or by email at syanda@arlingtonva.us. Anonymous tips can also be provided through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

