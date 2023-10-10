Mostly Cloudy 52°

SHARE

Storm System Heads Toward Region: Another Rainy Weekend Ahead

Seems as though we can't go a single weekend without rain in the Northeast this fall.

National Weather Service forecasts rain moving in on Saturday, Oct. 14.
National Weather Service forecasts rain moving in on Saturday, Oct. 14. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Another developing storm system is expected to arrive this Saturday, Oct. 14, according to the National Weather Service.

"Several days of quiet weather are expected before a storm system arrives unfortunately in time for the weekend," the NWS' Mount Holly office said.

"Mild temperatures are expected overall, though it will likely be cold enough for frost around the Shenandoah Valley tonight," the Baltimore/DC NWS office said. 

"The next chance of rain comes heading into this weekend."

Tuesday, Oct. 10 through Friday, Oct. 13 are expected to be mostly sunny with highs between 69 and 75. 

Friday evening is when temps will drop to around 55. Forecasters say there's a 50 percent chance of precipitation. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with rain showers likely, which could last until Sunday, Oct. 15, the NWS says.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE