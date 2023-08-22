'Sorry For The Inconvenience:' District Man Sentenced For Shooting Longtime Friend In DC: Feds

The Washington, DC man who shot a longtime friend during a disagreement will spend 17 years in prison for a broad daylight shooting that left a "friend" with multiple gunshot wounds.

District resident Stefan Farmer, 52, has been sentenced after he allegedly shot his friend in the middle of the day in February 2021, federal authorities announced.

According to court documents, on Feb. 25, 2021, Farmer was in the driver's seat of an SUV in the 4400 block of Gault Place when his victim - who was a "longtime friend" of his - walked up to the vehicle and sparked up a conversation.

During the discussion, Farmer repeatedly asked his victim for cash, though he was rebuffed. He then got a gun, stepped out of the SUV, and shot him from pointblank range three times as he was walking away.

The victim - whose name was not released - was struck in the hand and leg while attempting to escape the shooting.

Prosecutors said that Farmer only stopped shooting because a mutual friend of the two intervened while he was firing shots.

Farmer was reportedly apologetic after the shooting, sending his "friend" a Facebook message "apologizing for the inconvenience," they said.

Farmer was convicted following a two-week trial in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia of:

Aggravated assault while armed;

Assault with a dangerous weapon;

Assault with significant bodily injury;

Three counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence;

Unlawful possession of a firearm;

Carrying a pistol without a license;

Other lesser weapon offenses.

