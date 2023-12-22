A Few Clouds 46°

Shoplifter Fought Arresting Officers At Pentagon City Mall

A shoplifter from Alexandria didn't go down without a fight after trying to take on a store employee and then responding officers in Arlington, police say.

Todd Lawson

 Photo Credit: Arlington Police Department
Todd Lawson, 55, is facing several charges after a reported robbery at a business inside the Pentagon City Mall in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street on Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21. 

According to police, Lawson entered the business and attempted to conceal merchandise without paying, and when an employee confronted him, he proceeded to assault him, ditched the stolen items and attempted to flee.

He didn't get far.

Responding officers found Lawson in the area, and he again attempted to flee, and then resisted officers as he was being taken into custody, at which point burglary tools were recovered.

Officials noted that Lawson suffered minor injuries in the struggle, but did not require medical attention.

Lawson was charged with robbery, obstruction of justice, and possession of burglarious tools. He is being held without bond.

