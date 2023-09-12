Mostly Cloudy 83°

Shenandoah National Park Still Smoldering Days After Lightning Strike In Virginia (Photos)

Firefighters in Virginia are still working to contain a tricky brush fire that broke out days ago at the Shenandoah National Park due to a lightning strike.

Crews have been busy at Shenandoah National Park
Crews have been busy at Shenandoah National Park Photo Credit: Facebook via Shenandoah National Park
Shenandoah National Park
Shenandoah National Park Photo Credit: Facebook via Shenandoah National Park
Shenandoah National Park has been burning for days.
Shenandoah National Park has been burning for days. Photo Credit: Facebook via Shenandoah National Park
Zak Failla
Officials say that as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, a 2.5-acre fire was still smoldering at the park, specifically in some tricky terrain that crews have struggled to navigate, though they were able to establish a fire line to help contain any flare-ups. 

On Tuesday afternoon, authorities said that that the fire is 50 percent contained, up 20 percent from the previous day.

"Firefighters were able to establish a fire line around 100 percent of the fire using hand tools to dig into the ground and natural fire breaks such as large rocks to keep the fire from spreading," they continued.

According to park officials, fire crews were aided overnight by the rainfall that rolled through the DMV area, dousing at least some of the flames as they worked to keep them contained.

Shenandoah Fire Management personnel had previously advised that the summer was extremely hot and dry, creating conditions that are conducive to wildfires as temperatures remain high in the region.

This continues to be a developing story as crews work around the clock in Virginia. Those interested in keeping up with the progress can do so by watching the NPS Valley webcam.

