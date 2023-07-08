Sewer Overflow Suspends Swimming In Anacostia River — Maybe For Months

The highly-anticipated Anacostia River Splash set for Saturday, July 8, has been postponed due to a sewage overflow, officials said.

The event was to celebrate the progress made in cleaning the river. However, a sewage overflow happened last Thursday during a rainstorm.

“Recently, we have had several intense short duration rain events, which caused two small CSO discharges to the Anacostia River," said Jeff Seltzer, Deputy Director of DOEE’s Natural Resources Administration. "Unfortunately, the Splash event needs to be postponed out of an abundance of caution."

“Despite the environmental issues still facing the Anacostia River, water quality has significantly improved over the past few decades," added Anacostia Riverkeeper President and Founding Board Member Suzy Kelly said.

"We are as close as we have ever been to the possibility of bringing back a swimmable Anacostia."

The postponed event will be held at the Kingman Island dock next to the Benning Road Bridge. The original event has been postponed until September.

