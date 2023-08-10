Serial Sexual Abuser On The Loose In Northeast DC: MPD

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department issued an alert on Thursday afternoon as they attempt to track down a suspect who allegedly engaged in unwanted sexual contact with victims in three separate places within a half hour in Northwest DC.

The incidents were reported:

At approximately 9 a.m. in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue NE;

At approximately 9:18 a.m. in the 2400 block of 4th Street NW;

At approximately 9:25 a.m. at the intersection of 6th Street NW and Bryant Street NW.

The wanted suspect was described as a Black man who is approximately 5-foot-6 with short black hair and a muscular build.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives at the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.