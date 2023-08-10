Partly Cloudy 81°

Serial Sexual Abuser On The Loose In Northeast DC: MPD

Police in Washington, DC are attempting to locate a man who got inappropriate with at least three people on Wednesday morning

Metropolitan police are attempting to locate the man. Photo Credit: Facebook/Metropolitan Police Department
Zak Failla
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department issued an alert on Thursday afternoon as they attempt to track down a suspect who allegedly engaged in unwanted sexual contact with victims in three separate places within a half hour in Northwest DC.

The incidents were reported: 

  • At approximately 9 a.m. in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue NE;
  • At approximately 9:18 a.m. in the 2400 block of 4th Street NW;
  • At approximately 9:25 a.m. at the intersection of 6th Street NW and Bryant Street NW.

The wanted suspect was described as a Black man who is approximately 5-foot-6 with short black hair and a muscular build.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives at the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.

