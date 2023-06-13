Serial Sexual Abuser From Kentucky In Custody In Connection To String Of 2018 Incidents In DC

Jose Angel, 41, now of Louisville, has been apprehended in his home state in connection to a trio of sexual abuse incidents that happened back in 2018 in the District, authorities announced.

Angel’s trail of terror began on Sunday, July 15, 2018, when he knocked on the door of a woman’s home in the 5500 block of 8th Street in Northwest DC while brandishing a knife.

It is alleged that he then threatened the woman with the weapon, forced her to the ground outside her residence and sexually assaulted her before fleeing.

Months later, on Sept. 7, 2018, Angel is accused of approaching his second victim in the 100 block of Gallatin Street NE when he again used a knife to force his victim into the woods, where he sexually assaulted her.

The final incident was reported on Oct. 21, 2018, when Angel allegedly approached his victim in the 700 block of Longfellow Street NW, and sexually assaulted her in an alley.

Late last week, Angel was arrested by members of the Louisville Metro Police Department and is awaiting extradition back to DC to face multiple first-degree sexual abuse charges the agency announced on Tuesday, June 13.

