Senator's Staff Member Carjacked At Gunpoint In Northeast DC

According to a police report, the staffer parked in the 1200 block of E Street and was walking to her building when an armed suspect demanded her keys and other property, to which she complied.

The carjacker then took off in her vehicle.

Following the incident, Britt's office issued a statement about the issue while condemning crime in the District this year, including a 68 percent increase in robbers and 102 percent rise in vehicle thefts.

"We thank God that she is safe and sound after this terrifying incident, and we're grateful to the Capitol Police Department and Metropolitan Police Department officers who quickly and professionally responded to the scene," the statement read.

"It is infuriating and completely unacceptable that an American who is on Capitol Hill to serve her country cannot safely walk the streets of Washington, DC at 8:30 at night because of the out-of-control crime in this city.

"Local elected officials in the District of Columbia have the responsibility not just to their citizens, but to the country, to step up and get a hold of the crime crisis ravaging the streets of our nation’s capital."

The incident remains under investigation.

