Seemingly Benevolent President, CEO In DC Admits To Bilking Nonprofit Out Of $336K: Feds

Chevy Chase resident Graham Hauck, 50, pleaded guilty this week to stealing more than $330,000 from a nonprofit trade organization while serving as the president and CEO of a company bearing his own family’s name.

While serving as the head of Hauck & Associates in Washington, DC, Hauck agreed with the nonprofit organization to an agreement paying his company nearly $150,000 for a yearly management consultation, to be paid at the beginning of each month.

Prosecutors say that between March 2019 and October 2019, Hauck wrote checks and stole more than $325,000 from the organization on behalf of his company.

Although the company was authorized to pay itself the monthly management fee from one of the organization’s bank accounts, Hauck wrote the checks and initiated payments from in amounts far exceeding what the nonprofit owed.

Hauck also stole from one of the organization’s other accounts by writing a $100,000 to the company and initiating three ACH transfers from the account.

In an effort to conceal his scheme, Hauck lied to at least one employee who noticed the unusual activity, and later created false balance sheets that were presented monthly to his victims that featured more money than the organization actually had in its account.

According to the Hauck & Associates website, “Graham Hauck is not only a respected professional but also a shining example of someone who goes above and beyond to give back to the community.

It ironically adds that, “Graham's dedication to volunteer work serves as a powerful reminder of the impact that a single individual can make in their community. His selflessness, compassion, and tireless efforts are a testament to his character and exemplify the true spirit of community service.”

Hauck pleaded guilty to wire fraud. When he is sentenced he will face a maximum term of 20 years in prison. He was also ordered to pay full restitution to his victims and is liable for future financial forfeitures.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

