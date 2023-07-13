Secret Service Concludes Investigation Into Cocaine Found At White House

US Secret Service police in DC announced on Thursday morning that they have concluded their investigation after finding no video or forensic evidence to determine who was responsible for bringing the white powder into the building.

On Sunday, July 2, an unknown substance was found inside a receptacle at the White House that is used to temporarily store electronic or personal devices before entering the West Wing.

The initial investigation into the substance determined that the substance was not chemical or radiological, and further testing determined it to be cocaine, though it remains unclear how it got into he building.

The FBI continued the investigation in the following days, reviewing video and developing an index of hundreds of people that were in the vestibule on the day and days before the cocaine was found, though it came up inconclusive.

“There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area,” a spokesperson for the agency said.

“Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered.

“At this time, the Secret Service's investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.