Secret Service Agent Protecting Biden's Granddaughter Fired Shots In DC During SUV Break In

Two or three people are at large after shots were fired when agents saw the suspects breaking into an unoccupied Secret Service SUV, according to spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi.

Shortly before midnight, agents assigned to protect Naomi Biden approached possibly three suspects, with at least one firing a service weapon, though it is not believed that anyone was struck, prompting them to scatter away from the area.

The suspects fled in a red vehicle and a lookout was issued to other police agencies throughout the region, though they remain at large on Monday morning.

Guglielmi noted that there was no threat to the agents and the incident is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department and Secret Service.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.