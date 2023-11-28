Second Sidewalk Shooter Sentenced For Role In DC Murder: Prosecutors

District resident Darquise Montgomery, 20, was sentenced to 12 years in prison this week for the September 2020 shooting death of Lee as he was walking with a friend in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, according to prosecutors.

According to court documents, shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, Lee was walking along the road when three people lined up across the sidewalk behind him, and as he later crossed Malcolm X Avenue, they opened fire, with one of the bullets striking him in the back and killing him.

Montgomery pleaded guilty to second-degree murder while armed in October. Kyrie Wells, 21, has already been sentenced to 14 years in prison for his role in the murder, and Niko Hallo pleaded guilty to the crime last month and is awaiting his sentencing.

