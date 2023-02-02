Wakefield HS Locked Down Due To Possible Trespasser: Arlington Police (DEVELOPING)

Wakefield High School has been placed into lockdown due to a report of a possible trespasser, according to police.

The Arlington County Police Department was called to the school at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 to investigate the incident.

The school was placed on lockdown and there is expected to be a continued police presence in the area throughout the day as police investigate.

No injuries were reported as of 1:40 p.m. on Thursday afternoon as the investigation continued.

Police were also called to the building earlier this week to investigate an apparent drug overdose involving a teen who was hospitalized in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

