Teen Hospitalized After Shooting Near Southeast DC Elementary School Campus

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a wanted gunman who shot a boy not far from a DC school on Monday afternoon.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Monday, March 13, police say that they were called to the 2200 block of 14th Street in Southeast, DC to investigate a shooting.

Upon arrival, officials say that officers located a crime scene, but no victim, though they were soon advised that a teen victim was located at an area hospital receiving treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Amid the investigation, detectives have released a surveillance photo of a silver Hyundai sedan that is believed to have been involved in the juvenile shooting.

The incident remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle, or shooting, has been asked to contact detectives by calling (202) 727-9099 or the agency’s text tip line at 50411.

