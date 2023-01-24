Former President Of Arlington Education Association Accused Of Embezzling $410K

The former president of the Arlington Education Association (AEA) has been arrested for allegedly embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the agency.

Woodbridge resident Ingrid Gant, 54, is facing multiple felonies for allegedly embezzling more than $400,000 from the AEA, where she was the president for six years, in order to live a lavish lifestyle, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Detectives say that they were notified of the potential theft in September last year following an internal audit when Gant failed to provide financial reports or file tax returns, causing consternation among her board members.

She had been terminated from her position on March 30, 2022, prior to the investigation.

According to police, Calibre CPA Group was hired to conduct an audit of the funds, and after six months of reviewing the activity, it was determined Gant embezzled $410,782.10 throughout her tenure as president.

Detectives were notified and began their investigation while working with the accounting firm and AEA to review the documentation, which showed Gant allegedly provided herself with multiple bonuses and used debit cards for unauthorized purchases.

Gant was arrested on four counts of embezzlement after being taken into custody in Prince William County on Monday, Jan. 23. She has since been released on an unsecured bond.

