Saki Frost, 17, and Azhari Graves, 18, are both being charged as adults following the shooting last week that saw a stray bullet graze someone inside the building, officials say.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Dunbar High School at approximately 10 a.m. on May 3, where there was a reported shooting in the area.

According to court documents, on the day of the shooting, Graves and Frost opened fire on a sedan that was driving down Kirby Street NW, near Dunbar High School.

A witness reported hearing machine gun fire.

Frost and Graves were caught on surveillance video running down an alleyway in the area holding guns just before the shooting, prosecutors said. The shooting was also caught on camera showing Frost firing toward the sedan.

Graves was also seen after the shooting holding a firearm with the slide locked to the rear of the weapon, indicating that the weapon had been fired, they added.

The two then fled the area in a vehicle.

Later on May 3, MPD officers located their vehicle, and 29 shell casings were recovered from the scene, and fragments were inside and outside of the high school.

At least six bullets struck the N Street side of the building.

The teens were charged with assault with intent to murder while armed, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and assault with intent to kill while armed.

