Road-Raging Driver Convicted For Rush Hour Shooting Involving Children In Northwest DC: Feds

Kenneth Miles Davis, Jr., 45, is facing prison time following a bout of road rage that saw him threatening a mother and two children under the age of 12 nearly three years ago.

According to prosecutors, at approximately 5 pm on May 19, 2021, Davis was driving his Maserati GranTurismo in heavy rush-hour traffic at the intersection of Kenilworth Avenue NE and Eastern Avenue NE when he suddenly got out of his car with a handgun.

Davis fired seven times into the car in front of him, which was occupied by a woman and her two children, then turned and fired six more shots at bystanders.

The woman driving was struck by one of the bullets in her upper arm and a 5-year-old child was cut by broken glass from the shooting. An 11-year-old also in the car and other bystanders were uninjured.

Following the shooting, the Metropolitan Police Department released video o the incident that was shared with local news outlets, leading to a tip that resulted in the apprehension of Davis.

This week, following a three-week trial in Superior Court, Davis was found guilty by a jury of assault with intent to kill while armed, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and four counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Dais is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

