Rifle-Toting Gunman Convicted Of Murdering Man Waiting At Southeast DC Bus Stop: Feds

Terrell Poe, 37, was found guilty by a jury in DC Superior Court this week in connection to the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Christopher Washington in September 2020 after he tracked his victim into the area from Maryland.

Both men were District residents.

According to prosecutors, in the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, Washington was waiting at a bus stop when Poe pulled up in a stolen white pick-up truck, got out with an assault rifle, and gunned him down.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department responded after hearing the gunshots, where they found Washington suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

The investigation led detectives to Poe, who was living in Waldorf at the time, and he was arrested in early October 2020

It was later determined that minutes before the shooting, Poe switched from his girlfriend's car into the stolen pick-up and went out searching for Washington. Poe passed him as he was walking up Indian Head Highway in Maryland, but then lost sight of him.

Poe was able to track his victim down at the bus stop, and following the shooting, he returned to the church parking lot, ditched the truck, and drove of in his girlfriend's car.

He was arrested on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

Poe was found guilty of:

First-degree murder while armed;

Possession of a firearm during a crime of violence;

Unlawful possession of a firearm.

