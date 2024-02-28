Retired Police Lt. Brahm Persaud, Sr., a beloved friend and loved one, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 21, and the community has been quick to rally around the family reeling from his death.

"(His) departure has left a void in our lives, and we are determined to honor his memory by coming together to support his family during this challenging time," his family wrote on a GoFundMe campaign.

"Our goal with this fundraiser is to alleviate the financial burden on the family by covering funeral and ceremonial expenses," Brahm Persaud, Jr. continued. "Additionally, we aim to contribute to the college fund of Brahm's youngest daughter."

Persaud was remembered as a popular family man who was a dedicated public servant, serving Washington, DC for more than two decades with the Metropolitan Police Department.

"His life was a testament to love, family, and community service," organizers of the fundraiser added. "He found joy in spending time with his loved ones, indulging in hobbies he cherished, and making the most of every moment.

"An outgoing and all-around great man, Brahm made a lasting impact on everyone he encountered."

According to his family, Persaud "touched the lives of countless families," and was responsible for toy donations, hosting circuses, and other community events while representing the department.

"His legacy of community service will be remembered for generations to come," his son said.

Persaud is survived by his children Krishnu, Dwayne, Mahadeo, Kevin (Deceased), Ranee, Priyadarshini, Brahm Jr., and Indie; and grandchildren Jordan Smith, Khloe and Kenneth Kendall, Kendrick Lynch and Amaira Manning.

Following his death, tributes poured in on social media from friends, family members, and well-wishers who remembered the longtime member of the MPD.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 28, more than $7,000 has been raised on behalf of the family just days after the former lieutenant died.

"All donations will go directly towards funeral and ceremonial expenses, Indie's college fund, and the family's home finances," the family said.

"Your generosity will not only help the family during this difficult time but will also ensure that Brahm's impact on the community continues to be felt."

Those interested in donating to the family of former MPD Lt. Brahm Persaud, Sr. can do so here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.