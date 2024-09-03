Repeat Offender Busted Again For Indecent Exposure, Public Masturbation In Arlington: Police

Devin Hoerauf, who has no fixed address, was arrested over the holiday weekend after approaching a woman at a bus stop and exposing himself to her without consent, according to investigators.

The incident was reported to the Arlington County Police Department shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 at the intersection of North Randolph Street and Fairfax Drive.

It was at least the third time he has been charged in connection to a similar offense.

Police say that responding officers located Hoerauf in the area, and he was charged with indecent exposure (three or more offenses in 10 years) and public masturbation.

No details about his next court appearance have been released.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.