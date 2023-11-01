Rejected Virginia Man Who Assaulted Ex With Urn Of Boiling Water In DC Gets Prison Time

Tesfay Teshale, 51, of Springfield, has been sentenced to six years in prison for a vicious assault that included him pouring boiling water onto his ex-girlfriend during a bout of rage four year ago.

According to prosecutors, Teshale and his victim dated, but when she decided to end the relationship, he took it hard and began stalking, harassing, and assaulting her "because he could not handle the rejection.

Things came to a head on June 14, 2019, when Teshale cornered the woman, punched her multiple times in the face, knocked her down, and, while she was down, poured an urn of boiling liquid onto her.

He then left her there, bleeding, badly burned, and in extreme pain.

The woman managed to call for help from DC Fire and EMS personnel who rushed her to the hospital for treatment of contusions, abrasions, and bruises to her face, as well as second-degree burns.

Teshale was found guilty in August in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia for aggravated assault while armed, malicious disfigurement while armed, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

In addition to his prison term, a judge also ordered that Teshale serve three years of supervised release. He had faced up to 30 years in prison.

