Recently Released Prisoner Killed In Northeast DC Shooting

A 30-year-old man who was gunned down in Northeast DC earlier this week had a checkered criminal history and had recently spent time in prison on a federal gun charge, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly after 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, officers from the department were called to the 3800 block of Jay Street NE, where they found Northeast DC resident Hopkins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Service personnel were called to the site of the shooting by first responders, and Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police confirmed that Hopkins was sentenced in 2018 to five years in federal prison after being implicated on drug and weapon charges.

Federal officials said that Hopkins was arrested in October 2017 in the 1900 block of West Virginia Avenue NE in DC after he and a second suspect sold crack cocaine to an undercover Metropolitan Police Department officer.

When he was arrested, police found additional crack cocaine in his pocket and a loaded gun tucked into his waistband.

Hopkins was on pre-trial release after being convicted for a previous felony drug charge, officials noted.

The weapon recovered from Hopkins was later linked to a larger investigation into an elaborate operation that transported guns from Atlanta to Washington, DC to be re-sold.

In July 2018, Hopkins pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and he was sentenced in the US District Court for the District of Columbia to five years in prison.

The investigation into Hopkins’ murder is ongoing.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or the agency’s text tip line by sending a message to 50411.

