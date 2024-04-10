Harwood resident Raymon Edward Dandridge, 39, who was already serving a sentence out of Anne Arundel County for possession of child porn in 2022, admitted on April 10 to sharing the child sexual abuse materials, and will now face more than another decade in prison.

According to court documents, Dandridge - also known as “D4ALL” and “Ray Gozeinu” - communicated with an undercover FBI agent on April 26, 2023, over an encrypted messaging service, during which he sent at least 20 videos depicting the sexual assaults of prepubescent children.

Later, Dandridge agreed to meet the undercover and the the agent's purported 8-year-old daughter “to play with her” on the afternoon of Friday, April 28, 2023, though when he arrived in DC, he was met by law enforcement officials, not his suspected prey.

"Law enforcement observed Dandridge outside of his residence in Maryland (before driving away)," court documents state. "At approximately (noon), Dandridge messaged the undercover to inform him that he was in the area and that he was looking for parking.

"He was arrested when he arrived at the agreed upon meeting location. Dandridge admitted to communicating with the agent and to sending the child porn using the Telegram app to store, possess, and distribute child pornography."

Dandridge pleaded guilty to a federal count of distribution of child pornography. When he is sentenced in September, Dandridge will face a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison on the distribution of child pornography charge, due to his prior conviction

