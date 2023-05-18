Police Seek Suspects In Triple Shooting In DC

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, MPD Sixth District Commander Darnel Robinson said that shots rang out in the 4600 block of Hillside Road SE, prompting a heavy police response.

Upon arrival at the scene of the shooting, officers found three men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near an area apartment building.

All three were taken to local hospitals for treatment of what Robinson described as non-life-threatening.

It is believed that there was an argument amongst several people in a group that quickly escalated, leading to shots being fired.

The suspects were described as three Black men who were dressed in all black and fled on foot in the direction of Benning Road after the shooting.

Robinson said that the incident was isolated and detectives are still gathering information and interviewing witnesses.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or suspects has been asked to contact investigators at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or sending details to the agency's tip line at 50411.

