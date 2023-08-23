Police Probing Possible Murder-Suicide In Southwest DC

Police have identified Lucy Williams, 70, as the woman killed in a double shooting on Tuesday in the 200 block of N Street SW that also left an unidentified man dead.

Officers from the department were called to the home shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, where there was a report of a woman who was unconscious.

Upon arrival, they found Williams suffering from a gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead by first responders. Further investigation led to the grisly discovery of a second victim, also suffering from a gunshot wound.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

According to investigators, the incident is being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide, though both bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determined the exact cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story.

