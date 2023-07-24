Police ID Two Killed During Weekend Double Shooting In DC

Northwest DC resident Luke Whitaker, 29, and 19-year-old Zion Hollingsworth-Hayes, of Silver Spring in Maryland, have been identified by investigators as the two men killed on Saturday, July 22 in the 1400 block of Girard Street NW.

Shortly after 9:50 p.m. on Saturday night, officers responded to a reported shooting in the area, where they found one victim and later a second was tracked down in the 1400 block of Fairmont Street.

DC Fire and EMS personnel treated both victims, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about a shooter or possible motive has been released by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings has been asked to contact investigators by calling (202) 727-9099.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

