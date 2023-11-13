Fair 47°

Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Washington DC Hit-Run Crash

Police have identified the 65-year-old man who died after being struck by a fleeing vehicle in Washington DC.

Photo Credit: DC Fire And EMS
Cecilia Levine
City resident William Bush was crossing in or near the north crosswalk of the intersection of Texas Avenue and Chaplin Street, Southeast, when he was struck by a silver or gray sedan on Saturday, Nov. 11, around 6:50 p.m., police said.

The operator of the vehicle fled northbound in the 4400 block of Texas Avenue, Southeast, and Bush died at the scene.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

