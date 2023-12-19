Police ID Armed Suspect Shot By Officer During Pursuit In Northwest DC

At around 8:30 p.m. on Monday night, members of the Metropolitan Police Department on patrol in the 900 block of F Street NW tried to stop Southeast DC resident Corey Darnell Branch, who they believed to be carrying a weapon.

According to Executive Assistance Police Chief Jeffery Carroll, when approached by officers in a patrol vehicle, Branch took off on foot, ultimately displaying a firearm, which led to an officer firing one shot that struck him "in his lower extremities."

Branch was placed under arrest and treated at the scene by officers until paramedics came to take him to the hospital. A gun was also recovered during the subsequent investigation.

Following the shooting, the officer involved was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

"Anytime an individual is out here on our streets armed with a firearm, there is a danger to the public," Carroll said. "We're lucky in this case only one person came out with a minor wound."

