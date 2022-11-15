VIDEO: DC Firefighters Rescue Residents From Two-Alarm Apartment Fire

Firefighters were captured on video bringing several residents to safety as heavy smoke traveled through an apartment building in Northwest DC on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Crews were called just before noon to the multi-story building on the 700 block of 24th Street, where several senior citizens live, according to DC Fire and EMS.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and videos posted to the department's Twitter page showed firefighters safely pulling the residents out of the window and carrying them down to safety on a ladder.

Multiple people were treated at the scene, officials said. It was unclear how many residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

