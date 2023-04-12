VA Woman Who Had 40 Dead Animals, 38 Live Dogs In Truck Faces Animal Cruelty Charges In NJ

Rescuers were able to save 38 dogs and eight cats found in a Virginia woman's pickup truck parked in a Sussex County lot — which was also carrying 40 dead animals, each one individually wrapped and labeled, authorities said.

The gruesome discovery was made Monday night, April 9, when New Jersey State Troopers were called to the parking lot of a Marshall's Department store on Hampton House Road in Hampton Township, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Inside the cab of the abandoned Chevy Silverado were 25 cats and dogs, more than 10 cats and dogs in three crates of the bed of the truck, Marchan said. Troopers also found several trash bags in the bed of the truck containing more than 30 dead cats and dogs.

According to Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge, the animals' remains were individually wrapped and labeled, and the inside of the truck was soaked in urine, feces, and animal remains.

The animals were removed from the scene by 11th Hour Animal Rescue, Blairstown Animal Hospital, Newton Animal Hospital, and Bark’s Animal Rescue. The owner of the vehicle, Lynn Leonard, 53, of Bloxom, VA, arrived at the scene and was placed under arrest. She was charged with animal cruelty and was released with a pending court date.

The dogs and cats inside the truck were terrified, huddled in all corners, according to RBARI officials. Leonard apparently loaded them all into the truck as she drove from Virginia to Pennsylvania, RBARI said.

"Rescuers spent the night pulling petrified animals, one by one, out of the truck, the odor hard to bear," they said.

RBARI and Second Chance Adoption League took in the animals, filthy and covered in fleas.

"With your support, we welcome Marshall, Panera, Applebee, Michael, Sherwin and William, and promise no more pain, fear and suffering," RBARI said.

"While last night was a horrific discovery of animal cruelty, the joining together of different organizations to aid these helpless animals was uplifting amid dismay."

Donations were being accepted.

