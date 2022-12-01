Contact Us
Thief Blasts Way Into DC Smoothie King, Steals Drinks, Leaves Cash Behind, Police Say

Annie DeVoe
Smoothies
Smoothies Photo Credit: Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

Police are investigating a bizarre burglary of a Smoothie King in D.C. after a thief was caught on video breaking into the restaurant to steal beverages from the refrigerator, authorities say.

Surveillance video from the store located in the unit block of H Street shows the thief stealing the drinks around 4:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, according to DC Police.

The thief entered the store through a broken glass door, heading straight for the refrigerator to grab an armful of drinks before rushing back out. 

The suspect was reportedly wearing a red and blue jacket with a white hat. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. A $1,000 reward is being offered in the case.

