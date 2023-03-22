Teen Killed, Second Hospitalized In Double DC Shooting: MPD

One teen was killed and a second hospitalized following a double shooting in the middle of a busy DC street overnight, according to DC Police.

Seventh District Commander Lashay Makal said that at approximately 9:02 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, officers heard gunshots ring out in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue SE, prompting a heavy police response.

Upon arrival, first responders in the area found two teens suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was rushed to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition on Wednesday, March 22.

Makal said that investigators have not identified a suspect, but a suspect dark-colored sedan was spotted leaving the area and is believed to be involved.

Several streets were closed surrounding the site of the shooting overnight, though they were reopened by Wednesday morning.

No information about either victim has been released by the police.

The fatal double shooting remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department. Check Daily Voice for updates.

